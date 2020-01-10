|
Charles Martin Simonson died at Stoneybrook Assisted Living in Corvallis
Oregon surrounded by family. He was born December 29, 1927 in Idaho Falls,
Idaho to Henry Mateus and Sarah Rosella (Nixon) Simonson.
He was a war veteran. At age 18 he joined the US Army and was part of the
occupational force in Japan. After his service, while studying at Brigham
Young university he met and married Betty Lou DeGraw on May 4, 1949 in
Spanish Fork Idaho, a marriage that lasted for 57 years.
In 1958 they moved from Idaho Falls to Portland Oregon. He worked for
Baxter Auto Parts for 50 years. He was embraced by the Baxter Family who
affectionately called him "Marty". He enjoyed hunting, fishing and they traveled
to England, Italy, Hawaii and many trips to Utah, Idaho and Oregon coast.
Several years after he retired, they moved to Corvallis, Oregon to be near their
daughters. After Betty passed in 2006, he met Terry Deis at his hospice
group and they shared many wonderful times together.
He was a gentle, kind and loving man. A wonderful father and husband. Of his
death he wrote "it is my wish to follow the path to the end that God has
provided, and nature intended"
He is survived by; daughters Deborah Ball (Peter) Corvallis and Patrice Davis
(James) of Salem; grandchildren Crosby Ball, Stephanie Ball, Paige (O'Brien)
Glennon (KJ) and Deon (O'Brien) Merten (Eric) and great grandchildren
Marley, Isabelle, Elizabeth, Nicolas, Solomon, Olivia and Alexae; brother
Gerald Simonson (Linda) of Rigby Idaho and a sister Mary Stoddard of Idaho
Falls.
He was preceded in death by his wife Betty, son Steven, son-in-law Mike
O'Brien and a sister Lola Beazio.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020, 11 am at McHenry
Funeral Home Chapel 206 NW 5th Street, Corvallis, Oregon. There is be an
interment at Mountain View Cemetery in Oregon City, 11 AM, Friday, January 24,
2020. In lieu of flowers donations to Special Olympics of Benton
County would be appreciated.
Published in Post Register on Jan. 10, 2020