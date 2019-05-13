Services Flamm Funeral Home - Rexburg 61 North 1st East Rexburg , ID 83440 (208) 356-5721 Resources More Obituaries for Charles Taylor Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles Taylor

1936 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Charles Lynn Taylor, 83, of Rexburg, Idaho, passed away, Friday, May 10, 2019 of natural causes. He was born February 29, 1936 in Salt Lake City, Utah and was the second of six children born to Charles William Taylor and Leone McKean Argyle Taylor. Eventually his family settled in Oregon.



After graduating from high school Charles attended BYU until receiving a mission call to the Northern Mexico Mission where he served for 2 1/2 years. The summer he returned home he joined the Air National Guard, where he served for eight years, and began dating Leah Lovell Williams.



A few months later on December 15, 1960, Charles and Lovell were married in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Eventually their family grew to include two sons and two daughters. Through the years Charles enjoyed a variety of occupations and was an especially successful insurance salesman for Metropolitan in Kennewick, Washington, as well as an effective business manager at Goode Motor in Rupert, Idaho.



After Lovell's passing in November 2004, Charles devoted many hours to temple service and missionary work, especially with the Spanish speaking Elders. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.



Charles is survived by his children, Garth (Shauna) Taylor of Idaho Falls, Crystal Taylor of Twin Falls, Alyssa (Mac) Ratchford of Casper, Wyoming and Matthew (Rebecca) Taylor of Rexburg as well as 15 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Irene Richan's of St. George, Utah, Ruth Fields of Marysville, California, Wayne (Nadine) Taylor of Rigby, Idaho and David (Teresa) Taylor of Meridian, Idaho.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Lovell, his sister, Carma Keller, and his parents, Charles and Leon Taylor.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at the Archer-Sunnydell LDS Chapel, 201 W 8000 S, Rexburg. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. and again Thursday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Sutton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com