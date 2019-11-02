|
Charles "Chuck" Ray Thompson, 72 of Idaho Falls passed away November 1, 2019, after a long struggle with COPD.
He was born July 7,1947, to Charles "Tommy" and Ramona "Joy" Thompson in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Chuck joined the U.S. Navy in 1966, served in Vietnam, and was very proud to have served his country.
He went to school at ISU, then followed his father and became an optician and took over the family business, Oxford Optics, in Idaho Falls. He loved his job. He had many patients, "friends," that he took care of, provided service to, and told stories with. He always had a fresh pot of coffee on for all to enjoy.
He was an avid outdoorsman. Hunting, fishing, the mountains, his green Ford, his friends, his beer, and his dog were his passion.
He loved dogs. In 1988 he rescued a mangy mutt, "Bean." This dog would go to work with him everyday, ate steak and potato's (never dog food) and even has his name in the phone book, and was loved and spoiled by all. Chuck and Bean were best friends and had 18 years of great times together.
Chuck was a story teller and could talk for days (this is where Hollie gets it from.) He was witty, sarcastic, and had the best one liners. He could make the saddest person and/or stranger laugh and smile.
Chuck is survived by his parents, Tommy and Joy Thompson; brother, Robert "Bob" (Jeneane) Thompson; sister, Tauna (Mike) Prior; aunt, Connie Johnson; daughter Hollie Joy (Casey) Pettingill his two grandchildren, "his boys," Corbin and Gavin Pettingill (whom he adored); service buddy/forever family, Skip (Andy) Huck, and multiple nieces and nephews.
Thank you to Mike Waterman for being such a loyal best friend who was always up for a beer and a taco and took great care of his friend. Also to Dr. Scott Taylor (his doctor and friend) who was the only person who could tell him to do something and he would do it.
Per Chuck's request, no services will be held, only a family trip to Island Park, where we will go to his favorite spot and enjoy the mountains.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Nov. 2, 2019