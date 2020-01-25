|
Charles Roussin Thompson (Chip) passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020, after a brief but brave struggle with melanoma. His family misses him deeply, but is grateful they were able to celebrate the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays with him. Chip was 57.
Chip was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on November 29, 1962, and was a resident of his hometown for most of his life. An athletic young man, he was an accomplished diver for both the Idaho Falls Swimming Team and later the Blackfoot Swimming & Diving Team, competing at diving venues across the Intermountain West and winning a state diving championship in the 9-10 age group. He participated in a variety of school sports, including football, basketball, track and field, and tennis. After graduation from Skyline High School in 1981, Chip spent winters living and working in Driggs, Idaho, and skiing at Targhee and Jackson. In summers, an avid golfer, he enjoyed playing on the City golf courses.
In addition to athletics, Chip maintained a lifelong interest in travel, and combining travel with sports was the best. He traveled regularly to Seattle to attend Mariners games with his beloved aunt, Marian Arlin. Even better was when the Yankees were in town. Chip was a devoted fan of the Bronx Bombers and in 2010, took a dream vacation to New York City where he took in two games at Yankee Stadium (against cross-town rival Mets), visited "Monument Park," and delighted in the storied ballpark's atmosphere. Chip also traveled to San Francisco several times to visit with his sister, Nancy, and, naturally, take in a ball game or three, whether it was the San Francisco Giants or, across the bay, the Oakland A's. In 2014, the two were in attendance at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California for the first football game played at the new San Francisco 49ers venue.
Chip was a long-time employee at Walmart, where he especially enjoyed working in the Sports department and for which he earned an Employee of the Month award.
Close to his family, Chip was always an enthusiastic participant in any organized, and sometimes disorganized, family activity. He could be counted on to have a friendly smile on his face and chat up anybody else present. He had a wonderful memory for important dates, those being family members' birthdays and anniversaries. He would always call or text to wish that person a happy birthday on their special day. In recent years, he was a loving companion to his mother, joining her for regular lunch outings, watching "Jeopardy" with her and tackling many household and gardening chores.
Chip will remain in our hearts as the easy-going, thoughtful and warm-hearted person he always was. He was gentle and always ready with a compliment. We treasured his stories as they told us what he held dear, and so he shared them with those he loved. We believe he has been set free to soar.
Chip is survived by his mother, Lee, and his five siblings, Brent (Sandi), Greg (Char), Mark, Nancy, and Susan.
The family will hold a private memorial gathering for Chip next summer in Sun Valley.
The family wishes to thank the exceptional nurses, doctors, and staff at EIRMC and the Cancer Center for the care, love and comfort shown to Chip and his family.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Jan. 25, 2020