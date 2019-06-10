Services Coltrin Mortuary & Crematory 2100 East First Street Idaho Falls , ID 83402 (208) 524-1000 Resources More Obituaries for Charles Wilson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles Wilson

1955 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Charles Everett Wilson, 82, a longtime resident of Dubois and Lidy Hot Springs, passed away on June 7, 2019, at MorningStar Senior Living in Idaho Falls, Idaho.



He was the son of Edward and Juanda Wilson and was born October 4, 1936, at their home in Dubois. He married Karen Bennett on April 18, 1955, in Idaho Falls and they shared 64 years together.



From a young age, Charles worked beside his father learning the construction and excavation trades and eventually started a family-owned mining business at Lidy Hot Springs where they resided for over 45 years.



If there was anything to be built or designed, Charles was the guy to figure it out. One friend said, "If you gave him a cigar box, he could build a motor out of it!". Charles enjoyed fishing, hunting (he knew the game warden well) and spending time with family and friends. He and his wife, Karen, traveled to many parts of the world including Europe, Belize, and Alaska. He was very involved and served in many capacities in Dubois and Clark County including County Commissioner. He was always concerned for others and was willing to give or help in any way. He will be greatly missed by family, friends and the community of Dubois.



Charles is survived by his wife, Karen of Dubois; his children: Harold (Paula) of Rigby, Charlie of Burley, Dale of Idaho Falls, Donna Staples (Mike) of Virgin, Utah and Deena Williams (Joseph) of Hurricane, Utah; 26 grandchildren and 61 great-grandchildren; brother, John Wilson of Rigby.



Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Juanda; brothers: Joe, Jim, and two infant brothers.



Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Community Center in Dubois with visitation for family and friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Small Cemetery in Medicine Lodge, Idaho with ashes also to be scattered in his beloved Southeast Alaska. Funeral arrangements by Coltrin Mortuary & Crematory. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com.