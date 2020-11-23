Cheryl (Cherie) Miskin, 72, peacefully passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 with her family by her side in her daughter's home in Virginia.



Born in Idaho Falls, ID, she was the daughter of the late Johnny and Donna Koster.



Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Regan Miskin; two grandkids, Alex and Markus Knutson; two brothers, Val and Rick Koster; and many bonus children she cared for deeply, Evette, Janeal, Heidi, Michael, Wendy, Jonathan, Theron, Melissa, and Chante.



Cherie was a sucker for romance. She was particularly fond of cowboys with tight butts. She was down for girl chat over margaritas any time. She had the sweetest heart and was happiest when with her family no matter what they were doing. She was the best grandma in the world. Her family was her whole life. The world is a darker place without her.



A casual (please wear something red or purple in her honor) graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 10th at Fielding Cemetery on S. Yellowstone Ave at 3:00pm. There she will be laid to rest beside the love of her life, Zane R. Miskin. Their love story will continue into eternity.



