Chris Knorr Kirkendall, 57, passed away in his home in Flagstaff, Arizona with his wife at his side on July 8, 2020 following a brave battle with lymphoma.



Chris was born in Idaho on December 15, 1962 and was raised on his family's farm in Idaho Falls. Growing up he enjoyed riding horses on the farm or to the nearby sand dunes to roast hot dogs and marshmallows over a campfire with his family on warm summer evenings. He became active in showing Appaloosa horses during his teens. Chris also liked bowling and fishing, and always seemed to have the lucky hook that would catch fish when no one else could. Winter fun included learning to ski and riding snow machines.



Chris graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1981 and moved to Seattle in 1984. He was married to his first wife, Faye (Hamilton) Kirkendall, from 1985 until 2014. After returning to school he went on to study Civil Engineering with an emphasis in Environmental Engineering. He received his Bachelors from Seattle University in 1993 and his Master of Science degree from Iowa State. While in Washington he worked on freshwater restoration projects with Snohomish County for many years, and he and Faye had a home in Woodinville where they enjoyed their horses, cats, dogs and pet rabbits. They also maintained a condo in Sun Valley, Idaho, where they liked to ski in the winter and ride bikes in the summer.



In 2015 Chris moved to Arizona and took a job for the City of Flagstaff as Stormwater Manager. In August that same year he married Charlotte (Charlie) Bynar in their home. They enjoyed hiking and biking together. He became friends with Charlie's son, Isaac, and they liked travel and a good game of chess. Charlie and Chris founded Isaac's Ant Foundation, a nonprofit organization for science and education in Isaac's memory after he unexpectedly passed away in 2017.



Besides being an avid skier and mountain biker, Chris loved to golf. He also enjoyed music, a good glass of rum and coke and cooking. He had a knack at being able to whip up a gourmet meal off the top of his head, no recipe required, and it was always delicious. At his request, his final resting place will be some of his favorite ski hills, so if you visit one don't forget to tip your hat or raise your glass and say hello.



Chris is survived by his wife, Charlie Bynar, his sister Clair Kirkendall Ashton, niece Alyssa Ashton Hines and nephew Dylan James Ashton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Edith (Knorr) Kirkendall, and his stepson Isaac Calley.



Special thanks to Charlie who was his rock and angel on earth during his cancer battle. Those of us who knew and loved him will always carry his memory in our hearts.



