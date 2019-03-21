Resources More Obituaries for Christina Osterhout Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Christina Osterhout

1922 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Christina (Tina) Roth Osterhout, 96, of Idaho Falls, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Turtle & Crane Assisted Living. She was under the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho.



Tina was born October 12, 1922 to Henry G. and Christina Roth and resided in American Falls. Tina's twin brother did not survive the birth. She grew up on the family farm learning to cook, milk cows, churn butter, gather eggs and help her family. Tina graduated from American Falls High School in 1941. She became engaged on September 21, 1941, and married the love of her life, Thomas Preston Osterhout, on September 20, 1942. Tina and Preston moved to Idaho Falls in 1960 and enjoyed 73 years of marriage. Preston died on June 19, 2015. Tina was the last of 12 brothers and sisters from Henry and Christina Roth but is now with her brothers and sisters: Annette Garrison, Emil Roth, Karl Roth, Jacob Roth, Ella Haberer, Gertrude Breding, Leonard Roth, Theodore Roth, Heinrich Roth (her twin), Adeline Totten and Helen Roth.



Tina worked in Idaho Falls at The Bon Marche, and privately as an Interior Decorator. She worked with Werner Gisin doing several interior decorating projects. She was a pro and loved hanging wallpaper. She loved gardening (flowers and vegetables), painting, fishing and she also golfed. She was happiest when she was changing the decorations in her home or helping her daughters-in-law with a decorating or gardening project. Tina changed the flowers in her yard as often as she changed the decorations in her home. There are a lot of Tina's flowers in gardens in the Idaho Falls area, and many made it to Swan Valley. She was enthusiastic, even at 96 it was sometimes hard to keep up with her while shopping. Some of her best friends were in the Idaho Falls Garden Club and the Show & Share Club. Tina took a lot of pride and joy in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preston was a woodworker, and for many Christmases they would make a homemade craft for family members. Preston was doing the work, but we all know that Tina was giving instructions on each detail. These special gifts will be cherished. She will also be remembered for her Christmas Eve Parties. She loved her family to "Dress Up" and attend her fancy dinners.



Surviving Tina is her daughter, Cheryl ( Don) Storer of Clovis, California; sons: James Dean (Carol) Osterhout of Swan Valley, Idaho, Darrell (Susan) Osterhout of Fresno, California; and Charles Roth (Cheryl Wade) Osterhout of Ammon, Idaho; Grandchildren: Joey (Shelly) Storer, Sally (Carlos) Flores, Heidi Osterhout, Kenly Osterhout, Desa Osterhout, Colton Osterhout and Celine Osterhout; Great-grandchildren: Mathew, Daniel, Gabriel and Isaiah Flores; Cody, Marcus and Aidan Osterhout; Christopher, Anthony, Isabel and Kilian Storer; Jylian Simkins and Alaya Osterhout; and Leaf Osterhout.



A Private inurnment and celebration of life will take place at a later date in Swan Valley, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Idaho State Veteran's Home, 1957 Alvin Ricken Dr., Pocatello, Idaho, 83201-2727. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Published in Post Register on Mar. 21, 2019