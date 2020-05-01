Cindy Kay Farrimond, 58, of Rigby, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Eastern Idaho Reginal Medical Center.



Cindy was born July 14, 1961, in Salt Lake City, Utah a daughter of Neil Wilson and Dixie Lee Cook Wilson. Cindy was raised and attended school in Salt Lake City and graduated from West High School. She married Carl Farrimond on November 25, 1989, in Elko, Nevada.



Cindy enjoyed horseback riding, camping, fishing, and being outdoors.



Cindy is survived by her husband, Carl Farrimond of Rigby, daughters, Mindy (Mike) Nagle of Ririe, Lacey Marie (Guadalupe) Cruz of Idaho Falls, Carlee Ann Farrimond of Idaho Falls, Step mother Heidi Wilson of Kanab, Utah, sister Teri Henry of Enumclaw, Washington, Step brother Alan Wilson of Breckenridge, Kentucky, and three grandchildren.



Cindy was preceded in death by her parents.



Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby.







