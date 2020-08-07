1/1
Cindy Gellings
1953 - 2020
Cindy Day Gellings was born on August 14, 1953 to Jack and Jean Day of Shelley, Idaho. She was raised and attended school in Shelley. Cindy lived in Salt Lake City for 17 years and later returned back home to Idaho and resided in Idaho Falls.

During her life she worked at OC Tanner, Pillsbury and the past 21 years at Melaleuca.

Cindy passed away on the evening of August 4th, 2020 due to natural causes.

She is survived by her daughters, Misty (Todd) Hendricks of Rigby, Idaho, Natalie (Jared) Wright of Rigby, Idaho, and her brothers Rick and Kim Day. Cindy has 6 grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Jack and Jean Day

Graveside services will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11a.m. at the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.

