Cindy was born July 14, 1962, in Medford, Oregon, to John Peter Taberna and Patricia Aileen Taberna. She grew up and attended schools in Payette, Idaho, and graduated from Parma High School. She went on to attend Idaho State University.



On May 12, 1990, she married Sterling Smith in Las Vegas, Nevada. Together, they raised three boys: Eric, Zach, and Zane. Cindy and Sterling made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Cindy and Sterling started All American Yards Inc.. In her spare time, she enjoyed home decorating, cooking, and she especially enjoyed traveling. Cindy was a Christian.



Cindy is survived by her loving husband, sons, Eric Taberna of Boise, ID, Zach Taberna Smith, and Zane Jensen Smith, both of Idaho Falls, ID; brothers, John Taberna of Blackfoot, ID, Mark Taberna of Ammon, ID, and Matt (Keri) Taberna of Twin Falls, ID; sisters, Melissa (Mike) Dinucci of Fruitland, ID, and Amy Taberna of Payette, ID; father, John (Pam) Taberna of Parma, ID; mother, Patricia Taberna of Payette, ID; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Sam and Ruth Taylor and Marie Van Middlesworth; and her aunt, Carol Taylor.



A private family service will be held. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday May 16, 2020, to which the public is invited.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at





