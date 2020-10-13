1/1
Clair Evans
1953 - 2020
Clair McKay Evans age 66 of Rigby, Idaho passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 in Rigby, Idaho. Clair was born November 10, 1953 in Rigby, Idaho, the son of McKay and Mary Lou Taylor Evans. Clair grew up in Rigby, Idaho and attended schools in Ririe, Idaho, Bonneville and Grant. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He worked for Rex's Truck repair as a mechanic for a time, ODell's Furniture in Idaho Falls helping move and deliver furniture and at Yellowstone Log Home in Rigby. He was helper to his father on the family farm. He enjoyed watching old movies, going camping and fishing, driving, and visiting friends.

Clair is survived by his sisters; Georgia (Bob) Mousaw of Ammon, Idaho and Mary Kay (Dick) Jenkins of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, McKay and Mary Lou Taylor Evans. A graveside service will be held for Clair on Friday, October 16, 2020 in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery at 2:00 PM. A visitation will be held prior to the service, Friday from 1:00 to 1:45 PM at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 W. Main Street, Rigby, ID). We invite you to bring a chair to the graveside. Condolences may be sent to Clair's family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. We appreciation to the staffs of Rigby Country Living and Hands of Hope Hospice for their loving care of our brother Clair.



Published in Post Register on Oct. 13, 2020.
