Services Wood Funeral Home East Side 963 South Ammon Road Idaho Falls , ID 83406 (208) 522-2992 Resources More Obituaries for Claren Woolstenhulme Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Claren Woolstenhulme

1935 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Claren J Woolstenhulme, 84, of Idaho Falls, passed away unexpectedly following a brief illness on June 11, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.



Claren was born April 19, 1935, in Victor, Idaho, to Delbert George and Velma Johnson Woolstenhulme. He grew up and attended schools in Victor and graduated from Teton High School. He served in the National Guard. He also attended Ricks College and Utah State University.



On February 14, 1958, he married Cliveen Beckstead in Victor, Idaho. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. To this union were born five children, Evan, Eric, Traci Jo, Todd, and Andrae. Claren and Cliveen made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Claren worked as a Nuclear Technician for the INL where he developed matchless, one of a kind skills in inductive brassing and welding. He was regarded highly by his colleagues.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time at their cabin in Island Park. He enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, and was an avid fisherman. He traveled to British Columbia many times with friends to pursue the sport. When at home, you could always find him in his garden or in his shop. He had a talent in gardening and had an incredible green thumb. He was also "Mr. Fix It" and could repair anything! He served many with these talents. He was a quiet, caring man full of wisdom and humor. He served others freely and loved his family immensely.



Claren is survived by his loving wife, Cliveen Woolstenhulme; son, Evan (Kay) Woolstenhulme, son, Eric (Adrienne) Woolstenhulme, son, Todd (Jenessa) Woolstenhulme; daughter, Andrae (Chris) Seward, sister, Avon (Quinton) Harral; brother, Max (Joann) Woolstenhulme; 16 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and another great-granddaughter arriving in October.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert and Velma Woolstenhulme; daughter, Traci Jo Hale; grandson, Kirtis Hale; sister, Delores Pratt; brothers, Gail Woolstenhulme, and Hal Woolstenhulme.



Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Coltman Church, 12448 North 5th East, with Bishop Myron Creager officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Victor Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on June 12, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries