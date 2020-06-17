Clarence Joseph Buck
1929 - 2020
Clarence Joseph Buck, 90, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Tuesday, June16, 2020 at Bingham Memorial.

He was born August 18, 1929 in Smithfield, UT the son of Clarence and Martha Buck. Joe grew up in Smithfield, Utah, Burley and Homedale, ID. He graduated from Homedale High School in 1948 and was known as the Homedale Kid. He earned a football scholarship and went on to play at Northern Idaho College in Lewiston.

Joe was a lifelong farmer. He raised just about everything in crops and livestock.

On December 31, 1950 Joe married Gretchen Claire Miller in Boise, Idaho. Together, they raised 7 children. Joseph (Sharon) Buck, Kari (Harry) McDonald, Shelley Buck, Doug Buck, Chad Buck (Deceased), Mitchell (Heidi) Buck, and Stan (Kim) Buck.

Joe's passion was his kids and grandkids. He loved watching them play sports and participate in all their activities. He loved horses! He had a good stud and enjoyed breeding and racing. Golfing was another favorite pastime. You would often see him on the golf course and playing in Pro Ams.

Joe is survived by Gretchen Buck, his children, Joseph (Sharon) Buck, Kari (Harry) McDonald, Shelley Buck, Doug Buck, Mitchell (Heidi) Buck, and Stan (Kim) Buck, his siblings, Sid, Hal, Penny, Favell and Debbie, 18 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Chad, sister Natalie, a grandchild Alex and great grandchild JJ.

A funeral service will be held at Hawker Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. on Friday the 19th. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in the Smithfield, UT Cemetery following the service at 3:00 p.m.Those who wish and unable to attend the service can watch the service Live by going towww.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post Register from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
JUN
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
JUN
19
Burial
03:00 PM
Smithfield Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 16, 2020
Stan I thought the world of your Dad. He was so much fun to talk to and was always so full of life. He will truly be missed.
Rocky Moldenhauer
Friend
June 16, 2020
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
