Clarence M. Knorr, age 91 of York, NE died Thursday, June 11, 2020 at York. He was born August 7, 1928 in York to Joseph and Anna (Wiemer) Knorr. Clarence was married to Eunice DeWald on March 1, 1947 in Falls City, NE and later divorced. He was then united in marriage to Shirley Hoover on August 5, 1961 in Wellington, KS.
Clarence's career always involved being a part of the automotive industry, as an auto parts salesman and a machinist both in York and Idaho Fall, Idaho. He was a charter and current member of Faith Lutheran Church, York, where he was a very active member serving in several different positions. He was also a member of the Isaac Walton League and York Kennel Club.
He is survived by his wife Shirley of York; children: Charles (Lora) Knorr Idaho Falls, ID, Christopher T. (Shannon) Knorr of Mount Dora, FL, and Marcella (Marc) Kappel of Eustis, FL; grandchildren: Micah Kappel of Lincoln, NE, Matthew Kappel of Gainesville, FL, and Ian Howel of Seattle, WA; brother and sister-in-law Max (Marcia) Hoover of York, sister-in-law Donna Belle Knorr of Pleasanton, MO, stepsister Bernice Junge of York, along with several nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, five sisters, two infant sisters, father and mother-in-law, and sister-in-law.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 am, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, York with the Reverend Paul T. Kern officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, Waco, NE. COVID 19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating and masks encouraged. Memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church or Mission Central. Visitation will be held 1:00 - 8:00 p.m., Monday, June 15, 2020 at the mortuary in York.
Clarence's funeral service will be webcasted live on Faith Lutheran Church's website http://www.faithlutheranyork.com/
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
Published in Post Register on Jun. 12, 2020.