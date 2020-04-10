|
Clarence Wilson Wolfe IV "Chuck", 39, passed away Wednesday April 8th, 2020 at his home in Shelley.
Chuck was born August 23, 1980 in Hahn, Germany to Skip and Jennifer Wolfe. He grew up in Idaho Falls and made his home in Shelley.
Chuck had a big heart and loved the outdoors.
Chuck is survived by his wife Morgan Wolfe; his children; Holden, Lyndsey and Harley of Shelley; his father Skip Wolfe of Idaho Falls; Sisters April (Jerry) Waid and Michelle (Dan) Kelley of Idaho Falls and lots of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Chuck & Janet Wolfe and his mother Jennifer Wolfe.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 10, 2020