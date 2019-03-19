Resources More Obituaries for Clark Strobel Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Clark Strobel

1990 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Clark Ryan Strobel, 29, passed away March 16, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. Clark was born on February 22, 1990, in Rexburg, Idaho and was raised in Idaho Falls, Idaho.



Clark was a smart, funny, and inquisitive child. He was tender hearted and especially had a soft spot for animals. Clark always had an interest in politics and as a child, he formed a club titled "The Constitution Club." His interest in politics continued into adulthood. Clark went to Longfellow Elementary School, Taylorview Junior High, and Idaho Falls High School, graduating in 2008.



After his graduation, Clark attended the University of Idaho and then later Boise State University, studying political science. Clark was a talented videographer and he loved making videos, especially of his longboarding adventures with his friends and his dog Freyja. Clark found Freyja when she was a puppy and the two became loyal companions to one another. Clark also loved music, history, Star Wars, flying drones, and skiing. He was loyal, witty, could find humor in anything, honest, unashamed, passionate, and cared deeply about the world around him.



Clark began dating the love of his life, Krysta (Ikky) Huston in early 2018, and the two quickly became best friends and committed partners. Clark often told his family how happy Ikky made him and he shared his love for her openly with his family and others often.



Clark is survived by his girlfriend, Krysta Huston; parents, David (Sharon) Strobel of Idaho Falls, Lisa (Dave) Jensen of Rigby; his siblings Jennifer (Steven) Andrew of Idaho Falls, Kim (Devin) Perry of Layton, Utah, Michael (Lara) Strobel of Idaho Falls, Jack Strobel of Idaho Falls, and numerous step siblings. He is also survived by grandparents Shawna Strobel and Donna (Doyle) Daniels and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles who love him. Clark is preceded in death by his grandfather, J. Edwin Strobel; and his brother-in-law, Christopher York.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home Eastside, 963 S. Ammon, with Steven W. Andrew officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral. Interment will be at Fielding Memorial Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries