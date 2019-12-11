|
Clarke Orlando Thompson, 64, of Rexburg, Idaho, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 10, 2019. Clarke was born on March 24, 1955, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Peter O Thompson and Ann (Clarke) Thompson.
Clarke's eternal companion is Kristi Thompson, they were married on August 1st, 1975. Clarke was a stalwart member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Clarke was an exceptional athlete at Madison High School. He dedicated countless hours coaching his boys, Josh, Pete, and Tyler. Through coaching, he had a profound influence on so many in the greater Rexburg area.
Clarke retired from Rocky Mountain Power after a remarkable 35 year career.
Clarke enjoyed spending time with loved ones fishing in Island Park, working in his yard and attending athletic events at Madison High School.
Clarke is survived by his wife, Kristi; sons, Josh (McKenzie) Thompson, Pete (Amy) Thompson, Tyler Thompson; his parents, Peter and Ann Thompson; brother, Jeff (Diane) Thompson; sister, Paula (Chris) Godby; and six grandchildren, Cooper, Chloe, Faith, Addison, Peyton, and Bridger.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 16, at the Rexburg North Stake Center, 314 East 2nd North, with Bishop Scott Galer officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, and Monday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the stake center prior to services. Interment will be in the Rexburg Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 11, 2019