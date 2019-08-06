|
Educator, carpenter, handyman, fisherman, animal lover, tomato grower, church leader, minister to many, friend, brother, grandfather, father, and husband - a traveler to places near and far, and now off on a new journey to join friends and family who have made the journey before him.
Cleo G Geddes, 81, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2019, after a valiant battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was in the care of the Homestead Memory Care in Rexburg, Idaho. Cleo and his twin brother, Leo, were born July 19, 1938, on the family farm in Banida, Idaho. He attended grade school in Banida and graduated from Preston High School where he was active in school activities including swimming and basketball. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Sydney, Australia Mission. On August 3, 1961, he married Shannon Nash in the Logan, Utah Temple. He attended both Brigham Young University and Utah State University where he graduated with a Bachelor's of History and a Master's of Science Degrees. After graduation, he began teaching Government, American History, and Consumer Economics at Idaho Falls High School where he influenced students for 38 years. During that time he was also a Driver's Education instructor and Coordinator for School District #91. One of his favorite activities was organizing and traveling with students on historical tours to Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. He also took students to Europe and Hawaii. During his outstanding years of teaching, Cleo received an Alumni Merit Citation from Utah State University and an Excellence in Teaching Award from Brigham Young University upon recommendations of former students.
After his retirement from teaching, he spent countless hours driving the streets of the surrounding area looking for "treasures" at the local garage and estate sales. Collecting antiques was a true passion of his. On many days, he could also be found working in his wood shop restoring some of those treasures or helping out a friend with various woodworking projects. Cleo was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings. As a bishop, he loved ministering to the many individuals throughout his neighborhood. He had a set route of clearing snow from walks and driveways in the winter and mowing lawns in the summer for those he served.
During retirement, he enjoyed time at the family cabin in Island Park and many excursions to see family and historical places. He always said raising four children was perhaps the best part of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Golden and Virgil Geddes and his sister, Lois Webster. He is survived by his wife, Shannan; children, Penni Allen (Chad) of San Jose, CA; Karri Tingey (Derek) of Sugar City, ID; Richard Geddes (Tammy) of Rexburg, ID; and Julie Adams (Chad) of Helena, MT; brothers, Robert of Banida, ID; Dale of South Jordan, UT; and Leo of Preston, ID. Cleo has seven grandchildren; Jessica (Brian), Nathan, Carter, Logan, Tanner, Myles, Andrew, and one great grandson, Finn, and dearly treasured friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Idaho Falls 28th Ward, 2025 Jennie Lee Drive, with Bishop Matt Hansen, officiating. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Ave., Idaho Falls, ID, and Friday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Post Register on Aug. 6, 2019