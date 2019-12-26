|
Cleve Archibald Rice 83 of Wilford, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at home surrounded by family.
He was Born on March 25, 1936 in St. Anthony, ID to Raleigh Cleveland and Eva Archibald Rice. He was the 2nd of two children. His older brother Donald Rice preceded him in death in 2014.
Cleve graduated from South Fremont High School in 1954. He then went on to graduate from Utah State University with a degree agricultural economics. He also participated in ROTC. He then joined the United State Air Force where he flew B-52 Bombers. In pilot training his call sign was "HotBox 88."
After 6 years of military service, Cleve began working for United Air Lines and eventually retired as a Captain in 1996. Since retiring he has devoted his time to volunteering with the American Legion where he held many positions, including State Commander, and served on the board of directors for Boys State. He was also deeply involved with organizing the annual Cowboy Poetry event in St. Anthony.
Cleve is survived by his children, Mikel Gail Rice (Chris) of Pocatello, ID; Julee Ann Rose of Twin Falls, ID; Mindy Sue Maupin (Terry) of Boise, ID; Angelee Prano of St. Anthony, ID; David Glen Rice (John Williams) of Phoenix, AZ; Gloria Hope (Kevin) of Teton, ID; and Judy Hayden (Jeff) of Hazen, ND. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and his wife Marcella Rose Rice.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wilford LDS Chapel. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 5:30 until 7:00 p.m. and on Monday from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. both times at the church. Interment will be in the Wilford Cemetery with military rites by the St. Anthony Veterans and the Air Force Honor Guard. Arrangements are under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations can be made through the Bank of Idaho, St. Anthony branch for 2 memorial funds, as per Cleve's final wishes, for St. Anthony Cowboy Poetry or American Legion Boys State.
