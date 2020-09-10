Clifford Clint Carlson was born August 4th, 1933 in St. Anthony, Idaho to Neldon Cambel Carlson and Agnes Jane Logan. Clint's earliest years were spent in a log cabin in Wilford before the family moved to Parker where he lived in several homes. He recalled carrying water from the canal for many years before indoor plumbing became available. One of his favorite memories was riding the family horse Bonnie, out to the sand dunes. Clint graduated from St. Anthony High School in 1951 (although he was unaware of it until years later due to a small disagreement with the principle). He graduated from Ricks College and completed many NCO leadership and US Army/Army National Guard professional development training courses. Clint met the love of his life, Mary "Troy" Robison, at the 4th of July parade in Rexburg, Idaho. They were married November 20, 1954. Their marriage was solemnized in 1965 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They welcomed four children to their family. In 1953, Clint joined the Idaho National Guard and soon accepted an opportunity to go on active duty where he earned his "jump wings" and became an Airborne Paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division. After completing two years of active duty, Clint worked full-time for the Idaho National Guard for many years, primarily in Rexburg, Idaho. As a senior unit leader, Clint participated in many improvement activities in Southeast Idaho including road and campground improvements at the Palisades and Island Park dams. He also responded to the Teton Dam disaster. He was mobilized in 1968 and served as First Sergeant of B Company, 116th Engineer Battalion during the unit's deployment to Vietnam. Clint served for many years on the Idaho National Guard Marksmanship Team and traveled to many competitions around the country. He was awarded the rare and coveted Expert in Competition Marksmanship Badge. Clint left full-time employment but continued to serve in the National Guard and US Army Reserve for a total of just under 33 years. He retired holding the highest enlisted rank of Command Sergeant Major. He received numerous medals and ribbons for his service including the Bronze Star medal for his service in Vietnam. Clint had an excavation business and operated a backhoe like others play delicate musical instruments. Later, he ran a logging business in the Island Park area. Following that, he drove an 18-wheel fuel truck for Horkley's Fuel for several years, picking up fuel in Utah and delivering it to the INL and other locations in the intermountain area. Troy would often accompany him on these trips. After his retirement, Clint and Troy enjoyed traveling, becoming experts at catching "hops" with the US Air Force. They took advantage of this opportunity to fly to Hawaii several times. They also went to Europe, Australia, and probably his favorite vacation place - New Zealand. They enjoyed camping, fishing, and always had at least a couple of 4-wheelers, boat, and an RV ready to go. He also enjoyed hunting, and always filled his tag. Clint and Troy set a wonderful example of togetherness and it was difficult to think of one without the other. They loved spending time at their home; landscaping, cultivating fruit trees, growing an excellent raspberry patch, and nurturing a vegetable garden. For many years, they hosted family gatherings at Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve highlighted by grandpa's smoked turkey and grandma's homemade rolls. Clint is survived by children, Aubrey (Brad) Howell, Oshkosh, NE, ShaRee Carlson (Karl Serr), Wendall, ID, and Mary Kim (Brett) Williams, Lyman, ID; siblings, Bill (Karen) Carlson, Bob (Bobette) Carlson, Marlin Carlson, and Ruth (Dave) Partch; 13 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary "Troy", son, Tommy, sister, LaRae Sparrow, and his parents. A viewing will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., at Lyman 1ST Ward, 1952 West 6000 South, Rexburg. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Bishop Brian Christensen officiating. Interment will follow at the Parker Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com