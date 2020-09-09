Heaven just called home one of his valiant servants, September 7, 2020, in his sleep, doing what he loved most, camping with his son Keegan and family.
Clint Cleo McCord was born March 23, 1974, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was the third of six children born to Roger Carl and Carolyn Rachel Freeman McCord.
He was an Elder in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved his Father in Heaven. Clint loved life and you would never see him without a big smile on his face. He loved helping people and was loved by all.
Clint loved hunting, fishing, and camping with his kids every chance he got. He had Multiple Sclerosis and had to quit laying carpet after twenty years. He was known for being one of the number one carpet layers in East Idaho and Wyoming. He then worked for Lowes for the last several years. He loved working there and associating with all the people he saw. He was wheelchair-bound for six years, but he didn't let that slow him down.
He married Tammi Talamantez on January 2, 1992, and had four children with her. They were later divorced. He loved his kids more than life itself. They were his world and he adored his grandkids. He found great joy being with them.
He lived with his parents for five years and then in January 2020, he moved in with his son Keegan and and his wife, Montana McCord, and his two grandchildren. They filled his last nine months with happiness and joy. Montana became his caregiver and cared for him as if he was her own father.
Clint is survived by his parents, children Keegan (Montana) McCord of Idaho Falls; Brayden McCord of Florida; Hunter (Zoe) McCord of Idaho Falls; Bailee McCord of Idaho Falls; and three grandchildren, Ryder, Gracelynn, and Beckham; his siblings, Jerod (Darlene) McCord of Ucon; Lance McCord of Ammon; Helena (Daniel) Moffat of Afton, WY; Emily (Jordan) Doman of Saratoga Springs, UT; and his grandfather Donald Miller of Garden City, UT.
He was preceded in death by his sister Rachelle McCord, two uncles, a sister-in-law, and his father-in-law, Homer Talamantez.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to help with funeral expenses can be made to Venmo account @Montana-McCord.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m., both times at the funeral home. Burial will be in Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com