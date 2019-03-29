Resources More Obituaries for Clinton Duncan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Clinton Craig Duncan

1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Our beloved brother, Clinton Craig Duncan, passed away March 8, 2019, in his home in Butte Montana. He had been suffering from numerous health conditions and was recovering from a recent heart attack. The irony in this statement is that he always had a big heart and in the end it was that that betrayed him. He was born June 17, 1955 to Clinton H and Gloria (Steele) Duncan in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was the oldest of 5 sons. As a young boy, he enjoyed time spent at his mother's family farm in Firth, Idaho and at his father's family cabin in Island Park, Idaho. He would often tell stories of the fun he had with his brothers and cousins fishing and having adventures around the cabin.

From an early age he loved to read, and up until recently you rarely saw him without his nose buried in a book. This love and appreciation for reading was passed onto his baby brother, as well as his children. He was a very talented artist and enjoyed drawing pictures for his family. He loved music and had one of the best record collections around.

As the eldest boy, dad would "volunteer" Craig to assist him with numerous projects around the house. He often talked about how his little bothers would tease him because they played while he "helped". Coincidentally he became his father's apprentice and made being an electrician his life long career, minus a short stint as a bartender in a biker bar in Spokane, Washington.

He was proud of the nicknames he earned throughout his life and rarely went by Craig. He was given the nickname Dutch that took him through school and into adulthood until the nickname "Huggy" was given. To all of his brothers, nephews and nieces, he was known as "Huggy" or "Hugs". This name was fitting as he was a teddy bear of a man.

In 1976 he married Cathy Holman and together they brought 2 children, Catie and Cody into the world. They divorced a few years later but remained friends. Cathy helped him often near the end. Craig loved his children and grandchildren with all his heart. Family was important to him. He was so grateful to be able to move to Montana to be closer to them.

He loved dogs. From RainTree and Sundown to Molly and lastly his beloved Hank, he had a 4-legged companion most of his life.

He was the kind of person who would help someone out even when that meant he had to sacrifice. He never judged and always treated people with respect no matter their situation. He was a great story teller and you often got to hear 2 or 3 in the process of the one he was telling.

He is survived by his children, Catie (Robert) Kelleher and Cody Duncan and 3 grandchildren. His Mother, Gloria and brothers, Dan (Michelle) Duncan, Scott (Jennifer) Duncan, Todd (Paul) Duncan, Dustin (Amy) Duncan, many nieces and nephews, and lastly by his dog, Hank. In tribite to his love for animals, and in lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations to your local humane society or animal shelter.

In lieu of a service, a celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 11th at 5:45 PM at Papa Toms Pizza in Idaho Falls, ID. In honor of Huggy, we will expect everyone to be 15 minutes late. Published in Post Register on Mar. 29, 2019