Clinton Lavell Taysom, 100, passed away November 30, 2019 at Lincoln Court Assisted Living in Idaho Falls.
Clint was born in Newdale, Idaho May 7, 1919. He was the 8th of ten children born to Henry Cornelius Taysom and Ina Geneva Hammer. In the first 12 years of Clint's life times were hard and the family moved often. Clint attended school at the Taysom School in the Woodville area, Osgood and Shelley. His family eventually settled on a farm in the Osgood area. He stayed there with his family until December of 1941. At that time, he enlisted in the US Army Air Corps.
After an honorable discharge from the service, Clint came home to Shelley where is family had moved. There he met Lucille Mitchell who lived near his parents. They were married May 1, 1948. They had two daughters, Dianne Clara and Vonnie Suzanne. They eventually settled in Shelley.
Clint was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and he and Lucille were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1970.
Clint was a talented salesman. Over the years, he sold tires and furniture and lots of hardware. He worked for Western Auto hardware stores and managed the hard lines department of the Tempo Store in Idaho Falls for many years. In 1968, after the death of their daughter, Vonnie, Clint and Lucille purchased the Gambles hardware store in St. Anthony. They worked together to build a great business.
After they bought the store Clint and Lucille moved to the Parker area. Clint loved living in the country where he had a pasture for his horses. Clint enjoyed taking care of his yard and pasture. He enjoyed growing a nice vegetable garden and loved his roses. He liked to take photos of the beautiful mountains and forests he lived near. He also enjoyed fly fishing. He was an excellent bread baker and candy maker. He passed to his grandchildren an appreciation of an excellent pie crust and the beauty of nature.
The Gambles store was eventually sold and Clint retired. In 2009, Lucille passed away and in 2011 Clint moved to Idaho Falls to be closer to his daughter Dianne. He was independent and enjoyed driving his car, mowing his lawn, and shoveling snow into his late 90's. When he had a stroke in 2015, Dr Brad Stoddard took excellent care of him. In 2017, he moved to Lincoln Court in Idaho Falls where he was assisted by many fine individuals there. The family appreciates all their efforts. We are also grateful to One Source Hospice who began to help Clint shortly after his100th birthday. We are especially thankful to his nurse, Tegan, whose calm nature and excellent care kept him comfortable.
Clint is survived by one brother, Ronald Taysom of Ogden Utah. Clint is also survived by his daughter, Dianne Johnson (Robert) and five grandchildren, Jennifer Hays (Derek), Mathew Johnson (Jen) ,Hillary Thomas (Chad), Emily Miller (Jared) and Ben Johnson (Cynda) and 18 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley. The family will receive friends Thursday morning from 10:00 to 10:40 AM at the Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery with military rites by the David B. Bleak Post #93 and the Idaho Army Honor Guard.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 2, 2019