1957 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Clinton Freeman Tinker, age 61, of Caldwell, Idaho died Friday, February 15th, 2019 at home in Caldwell, Id.



Clint was born August 22nd, 1957 in Rigby, Idaho the son of Delmar Freeman Tinker and Nola May Meikle Tinker. He was raised and educated in Rigby, Idaho. Clint married Linda Arlene Reneau on October 7, 1977 in Rigby, Id, their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls L.D.S Temple. Clint married Grace Elaine Lazenby on April 14th, 2012 in Challis, Id. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Clint was the father of 10 children and enjoyed sharing his love of music with his family. He is survived by his mother, Nola May Meikle Tinker; Daughters, Aubrei Kae Tibbets of Caldwell, Idaho, Cindi Kristine Hicks of Middleton, Idaho, Mirissa Nicole Tinker of Caldwell, Idaho; sons, Randall Clinton Tinker of Kuna, Idaho, Jeremy Paul Tinker of Caldwell, Idaho, Eric Freeman Tinker of Rigby, Idaho, Joel Stephen Tinker of Caldwell, Idaho, Camren Neil Tinker of Caldwell, Idaho, Zachary Wayne Tinker of Nampa, Idaho; sister, Sheila May Schmid of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and 26 grandchildren.



Clint was preceded in death by his father and one son, Clinton Randolph Henrie. The family will meet with friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Lewisville 2nd Ward Chapel Burial will follow at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com