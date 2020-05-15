Clyde G Charles passed away peacefully in his home in North Salt Lake, UT on May 9, 2020 ten days before his 87th birthday.



He was born in Swan Lake, ID on May 19, 1933 the first child of Estella Arlene Gambles and Howard Rudolph Charles. His parents divorced when he was young, his mother raised him and his three siblings alone. When he was 18 his mother married Verdan D. Cordingley, and Clyde was later sealed to them. He attended high school in Preston, ID where he enjoyed popularity and excelled in basketball. After high school, Clyde attended Idaho State College on a basketball scholarship.



In 1954 he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was placed in the Army Security Agency at the end of the Korean War. He was stationed in Korea and Japan. Clyde was deeply patriotic, and proud to have served his country.



He married his eternal companion, Teddae Joy Jolley, in the Idaho Falls temple on August 16, 1957. They resided in Idaho Falls where they raised six children. They were married 62 years.



Clyde began his career at a small construction company which grew to become HK Contractors in Idaho Falls. He started as a book keeper and eventually became part owner and president of the company.



A lifetime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Clyde served many ways, including as bishop. He and Teddae also served two full-time missions. Their first mission was in the Family History Center at Salt Lake City. He learned to love doing family history, especially for his own family. Their second mission was served on Temple Square.



Clyde was active in his community as a member of the Hospital Board. He served as the Bonneville County Chairman of the Republican Party, and also on the Idaho Board of Associated General Contractors.



After Clyde retired from HK Contractors and completed his first mission, he and Teddae moved to North Salt, UT. They enjoyed spending winters in Mesa, AZ, and later in St. George, UT.



In his free time he enjoyed golfing, traveling with Teddae, and riding snow mobiles in Island Park with friends and his family. He was an avid supporter of BYU football, and until recently never missed a home game.



He is survived by his wife, Teddae, his daughters Debbie Sievers (Kent) of Orem, UT, Lorraine Baker (Dwight) of Idaho Falls, ID, Corinne Fornelius (Eric) of Bellevue, WA; his sons Douglas Clyde (LuAnn) of Murray, UT, and Chad, of Mountain Green, UT; and his sister Connie Vanderschans (Bob) of Rupert, ID. He was preceded in death by his son Lance (Marci), and brothers Rudy and Monte.



Clyde and Teddae have 21 grandsons, 3 granddaughters, and 17 great grandchildren, and counting. He enjoyed spending time with family, and we all felt his love for us. The annual Charles Family Reunion was always a highlight of the summer.



Clyde survived 4 different types of cancer in his later years, undergoing multiple treatments including a bone marrow transplant at the age of 80. Through it all, he remained strong, optimistic, and brave. His wife was at his side until the end caring for him with love and devotion.



Because of Covid-19 restrictions, the family will celebrate Clyde's life with a graveside service in Swan Lake, ID.



The family would like to give special thanks to Intermountain Hospice. In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to cancer research.



