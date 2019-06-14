Services Wood Funeral Home 273 North Ridge Avenue Idaho Falls , ID 83402 (208) 522-2751 Resources More Obituaries for Clyde Clifford Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Clyde Clifford

1935 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Clyde Erwin Clifford, 84, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 13, 2019, at his home. He was under the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho.



Clyde was born April 5, 1935, in Ucon, Idaho, to Leo Erwin Clifford and Verna Cramer Clifford. He grew up and attended schools in Ucon and Goshen.



On November 11, 1953, he married Joyce Bates in Menan, Idaho. To this union were born three children, Alvin, Rose Marie, and Nancy. Clyde and Joyce made their home in Menan and Idaho Falls, where Clyde farmed and ranched and later worked for Burns Concrete. After retirement, Clyde and Joyce spent 33 years in Yuma, Arizona, during the winters.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, playing games and spending time with family and friends. He loved working with his hands on numerous projects.



Clyde is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Clifford of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Alvin (Marta) Clifford of Springfield, OR; daughter, Rose Marie (Gene) Hansen of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Nancy (Andy) Richardson of Dickinson, ND; brother, George Leroy Clifford; 5 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Verna Clifford; sister, Illa Ranae Clifford; brother, Dorsal Glen Clifford; granddaughter, Makayla Marie Strahle; and grandson, Russell.



Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Shelley-Hillcrest Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Hospice of Eastern Idaho, 1810 Moran St., Idaho Falls, Idaho 83401.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on June 14, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries