Clyde Hammond
1927 - 2020
On October 8th, 2020, just two weeks shy of his 93rd birthday, Clyde Ellis Hammond, passed away in the place he loved most, his home.

Clyde was born to John Henry and Erma Hannah Hammond on October 21, 1927 in Moreland, Idaho. The oldest of 5 children, he was raised on the family farm West of Moreland. He attended schools there, graduating from Snake River High School. Directly after high school he joined the US Army where he valiantly served his country as a Medic Corpsman stationed in Newfoundland during World War II. He was decorated with the Victory Medal.

In the fall of 1950 Clyde married Geraldine Wheeler and had 3 children, Nancy, Judy and Kris. Gerry later passed away from complications of pneumonia.In 1960 he married Waynette Allen Parkinson, who had two children, Layne and Marketa Parkinson. Together they blended their families and added one more child, Rex Hammond.

Clyde made his career at the Idaho National Laboratory working his way up to become the Manager of Transportation. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and most of all, traveling the world to scuba-dive with his dear wife and friends. He was passionate about the scouting program and held numerous church callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Later in life he was a master gardener and enjoyed all things outdoors.

Clyde is survived by his wife, Waynette Allen Hammond. His children Nancy Cushman (Bob), Laine Parkinson (Debbie), Marketa Cornwall (Steven), Kris (Debbie), Rex (Wendy); grandchildren, Cindy, Brian, Kimberly, James, Christian, Adrian, Rachel, Sam, Mandy, Jay, Tera, Austin, Jacob, Sheri, Nathan, Savanna; and many great and great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Geraldine Wheeler; his children, Judy Lee McPherson and 4 angel babies, Maurine Kay Hammond, Brent Parkinson, Wayne and Roger Hammond; and his grandson, Jason McPherson.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot, Idaho. The family will meet with friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. before the service. Interment services will directly follow at the Moreland Cemetery.

Due to the recent health concerns, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting

Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Post Register from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
