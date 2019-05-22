Resources More Obituaries for Clyde Thompson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Clyde Thompson

1934 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Clyde DeLon Thompson, 84, died May 18, 2019, at his daughter's home in West Jordan, Utah after a short illness. He was born August 4, 1934, in Clarkston, Utah to Don Owen Thompson and Leora Myrle (Sparks) Thompson. He is the third of nine children and the first of his siblings to pass away. He was raised in Clarkston, Utah and graduated from North Cache High School. After graduation, he joined the Army.



He married the love of his life, Donna Mae Barnes, in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 26, 1957. Clyde and Donna settled in Idaho Falls, Idaho and raised 5 wonderful children in their home on North Boulevard. Clyde worked for the JR Simplot Company in Idaho Falls until his retirement in 1997.



Clyde was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a firm testimony of the life and mission of his savior Jesus Christ. He faithfully served in many callings in the church including many years as a temple worker with his wife in the Idaho Falls Temple. Clyde and Donna served a mission for the church in the Australia Melbourne Mission.



Clyde lived a life of quiet service. Friends and neighbors woke up on snowy mornings to clean walks and driveways, enjoyed the produce from large community gardens, and were blessed in innumerable ways because of Clyde's consistent dedicated service. He deeply loved his family and found great happiness spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



Survived by his children: Julie (Ken) Hayes, Travis (Lisa) Thompson, Russell (Tanna) Thompson, and Joy (Wyldn) Pearson; 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren.



Preceded in death by his wife Donna and son Gregory (Lynette) Thompson.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Highland Park Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 955 Memorial Drive. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m., Friday, May 24, 2019, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls and one hour prior to the funeral. Interment at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.