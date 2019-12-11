|
Colby Todd Serr, 31, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at his home in Blackfoot.
Colby was born November 12, 1988 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Russell and Elaine Robertson Serr.
Colby attended school in the Snake River School District, and graduated from Snake River High School in 2007. Right after graduation he started working for Premier Technologies. He loved working there and learning a talent he didn't know he had. He was an excellent welder/fabricator.
Colby was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, hunting, camping and fishing. His favorite thing to do though was to spend time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews.
He was a great son, brother, uncle and friend to all. We will miss you, Colby.
Colby is survived by his parents, Russell and Elaine Serr; brothers, Troy (Alison) Serr, Jeff (Selize) Serr, Weston (Amber) Serr; and sister, Shalana (Phillip) Mills; grandmother Gwen Serr; nieces and nephews, Trey, Shaneka, Alexis, Siler, Payson, Kyler, Bowen, Ava, Kaden and Bridger.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Leah Robertson and grandpa Ted Serr; an aunt, cousin and a second cousin.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am. Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Blackfoot West Stake Center, 101 N. 900 W. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot, Idaho and for one hour prior to the service at the stake center.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019