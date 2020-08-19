Colleen Concluded 87 years of a life well lived on August 17, 2020. She was born to Elmer and Lucille Palmer in March 1933 and was raised on a farm in South Jordan, UT where she learned the lessons and value of hard work and appreciation for life that is gained from being raised on a farm. She was the second of 5 children. While her parents were working, Colleen frequently cared for her little brother, Richard who died as a toddler from leukemia. Her love for her brother and grief at his death remained with her.
Her family and her extended family took pleasure in music and their get-togethers always included musical instruments and beautiful harmony. Through these and other experiences Colleen gained a lifelong love of music and talents that blessed the lives of all who knew her. She worked in a "five and dime" store while attending high school and graduated from Jordan High School in 1951.
She met Herman Larry Spilker on a blind date. They were later married in the Salt Lake Temple.
She worked in a busy office and became proficient at operating the business machines of the day. When the first of their 4 children became available for adoption, she promptly quit her job and became a full-time mother. She delighted in being a Mother and assumed the role with her whole heart.
Music continued to be a major part of her life. She sang with a popular lady's quartet that was invited to perform at numerous church and civic functions. She sang in and directed choirs. A favorite memory of her family is the many years she performed with a local Idaho Falls Choir, the Trionaires. She served as a ward organist in different chapels for over 40 years. Many have mentioned that they cannot recall a church service without Colleen at the organ or the piano. She was frequently requested to accompany others or provide prelude music at many funerals over the years. Her music was a special gift that she humbly shared. As a family, these precious memories of her musical talents will forever remain in our hearts.
She had a simple and unequivocal testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ and was a faithful lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many different capacities throughout her life. In addition to her music, her favorite calling was that of primary president. She had an abiding love for all children.
She could see beauty and color in most any scene. Her family said she looked at every scene with an artist's eye and for a time she captured some of these scenes with canvas and acrylic. She was a talented artist. She made beautiful faux fur blankets and lap robes. These were gifted to family and friends for wedding presents or other special occasions. They are considered rare treasures by all who have the honor of owning one.
Though Colleen suffered from dementia in the waning months of her life she maintained her loving and sweet spirit to the very end. She was never far from her beloved husband, and even when her memories faded, she wanted to be close to him. Larry lovingly cared for his sweetheart though enduring his own infirmities. This tender love between two who shared 67 years of commitment is an example cherished by their posterity. Their daughter Lynette devoted the past few years to their care and showered love upon her mother and father. We are so grateful for her service to our parents.
The family extends its heartfelt gratitude for the loving care provided by all the OneSource personnel and to Corina Knight RN in particular for her loving and extraordinary service. The family's heartfelt gratitude also extends to neighbors and members of the Stone Arbor Ward for their many kindnesses and spiritual support.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Larry; her children: Marcy, Aaron (Christine), Lynette, and Ryan. She loved her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and is surely smiling at them all from Heaven. They loved her in return and are surely smiling heavenward.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the Stone Arbor Ward, 4459 John Adams Parkway, Idaho Falls with Bishop Josh Roos officiating. The family will meet with friends and family one hour prior to services. Interment will be at the Ammon Cemetery are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St., Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com
.