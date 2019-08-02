|
Connie Jean Cook Buell, 74, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 1, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Connie was born October 18, 1944, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to James Calvin Cook and Mary Avery Cook. She grew up in Milo, Idaho, and attended schools in the Ucon and Coltman areas, and graduated from Bonneville High School. She also attended Brigham Young University where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education.
On October 9, 1969, she married Gerald Bruce "Garry" Buell in Logan, Utah. To this union were born four children, Jeremy, Kera, Jason, and Daniel. Connie and Garry made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Connie worked as a teacher at Eagle Rock Jr. High. She received the "Regional 6 Educator of the Year" Award in 2005.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, for which she served in many capacities. She loved teaching children to read, notably her own children and grandchildren, as well as many other relatives and friends' families. Her top priority was supporting her family, especially her husband in his coaching. She traveled from gym to gym with Garry, cheering on his teams, her children, and she continued to support her grandchildren in all their activities and sporting events. She also loved family history, helping family members and friends in writing their own life histories.
Connie is survived by her loving husband, Garry Buell of Idaho Falls; son, Jeremy (Julia) Buell of Orem, UT; daughter, Kera (Allan) Johnson of Idaho Falls; son, Jason (Jamie) Buell of Cheyenne, WY; son, Daniel (Robyn) Buell of Boise, ID; sister, Delain Price of Idaho Falls; brother, Rick (Delores) Cook of Idaho Falls; brother, Dwain Cook of Grand Junction, CO; brother, Dennis (Ann) Cook of Idaho Falls; 15 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Don Price.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the Idaho Falls 21st Ward, 1155 E. First Street, with Bishop Brad Scholes officiating. The family will visit with friends Monday from 7-8:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Milo Cemetery.
Published in Post Register on Aug. 2, 2019