Connie Watson McCarrell, 78, passed away on November 5th, 2019 at Mat-Su Regional Medical Center in Alaska with her loving and precious partner Marvie at her side.
Connie was born on December 22, 1940 in Thomas, Idaho to Harold Clyde and Bessie Bernice Wheeler Watson. She was the 3rd of 8 children.
Connie was a vibrant and energetic lady. She enjoyed socializing with her and Marvies siblings and their young children, spending hours with the families. She was a Licensed Practical nurse for about 15 years in Idaho. While living in Idaho they were foster parents to multiple children.
She was very artistic and excelled in handiworks such as intricate pine needle basket weaving, tole painting and candy making just to name a few. She was an entrepreneur and had successful businesses that included an exotic poultry and bird farm, a chick hatchery and a chocolate dipping/candy making supplies.
Connie enjoyed fishing with family and friends on the Kenai River in Alaska. They would also travel in their RV to the lower 48 western states to see their family and friends.
Connie is survived by Marvie, her 3 children Dean (Marcia) McCarrell of Yuma, Arizona, Dwight McCarrell of Midvale, Utah, and DoriLyn (Michael) Brock of Olympia, Washington along with her three grandchildren, Denny McCarrell, Christy McCarrell and Kelli Cales, and her sisters Verlene (Dean) Allen, Peggy (Don) Cottrell, Leatha Greeson, Dorothy (Alan) Romriell, and Glenna (Bart) Merrill. She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers; Blaine, Clyde, and Glenn Watson.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the charity of your choose in Connies name. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
Published in Post Register on Nov. 8, 2019