Connie Jo Moore, 73 of Rigby, ID passed away at her residence on October 30, 2019 with her son Eric by her side.
Connie was born August 16, 1946 in Del Norte, CO, to Pat and Shirley Patterson.
Connie grew up in Colorado, California and Rexburg, ID. In 1964 she graduated from Madison High School in Rexburg, ID.
On March 31, 1972 she married the "easy to love" Gene A Moore. Gene brought 4 children into the marriage that Connie accepted as her own, Drake, Darren, Troy and Michele. On December 9, 1975 Connie and Gene had a son Eric. Connie and Gene raised their family in Rigby but later divorced in 1981.
Connie worked for Idaho First National Bank now known as US Bank for over 35 years. She served on several committees in the town of Rigby, ID and loved being involved with the community.
Connie enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed ceramics, crocheting, gardening and taking care of the dogs. She especially enjoyed watching her granddaughter Tarieka compete in high school rodeos. She also enjoyed traveling with her sister Hertha Hicks, grandson Zac and son Eric on many adventures they all took together.
Connie is survived by her children Eric (Kelie) Moore of Lewisville, Michele (BJ) Gillies of Bellingham, WA, Troy(Charlotte) Moore of Menan, Darren (Jill) Moore of Ammon,14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren.
Preceding Connie in death were her mother and father, her divorced husband Gene A. Moore, son Drake Moore and 1 grandson.
Connie's wishes were to be cremated and buried in Pioneer Cemetery in Rigby, ID.
The Moore family invites, family, friends and the community to a Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 West Main Street, Rigby with visitation prior to services from 10 to 11:00 a.m. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Nov. 5, 2019