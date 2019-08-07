|
Coralle Machen Knight entered the world on July 5, 1930 in Sugar City, Idaho and left it to return to her Heavenly Father on August 6, 2019. She was born to Harry E and Thelma Machen. As a young girl she and her family moved to the Hamer area. She spent many long days in the field, irrigating, cutting, raking, and hauling hay, and caring for livestock. She learned a work ethic that would stay with her throughout her life.
She had a great love of family and developed strong lifelong bonds with aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. On September 2, 1955 Coralle married Arlin D. Knight who became her anchor and the love of her life. Together they had five children, Kristene, Brent, Karlyn, Carol and Stacy, to whom they instilled a love of the Lord and of others, through their teaching and example.
Coralle loved people and loved serving them. She had a gift for making new friends wherever she went. Adults and children alike seemed to gravitate to her. Her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family, and friends know of her love for them and will miss her greatly.
Coralle is survived by her husband Arlin D. Knight, daughter Kristene Haslam (Kevin; Zachary George-deceased), son Brent Arlin (Sheila), daughter Karlyn Ann Heeder (Steven), daughter Carol Jean Barksdale (Chad), son Stacy Ross (Kristy), 20 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Hamer LDS Ward (2454 E 2100 N, Hamer, ID 83245). A viewing will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 from 6:30-8:00 PM and Friday from 9:30-10:45 prior to services, both at church. Burial will be in Cache Clawson Cemetery, Tetonia, Idaho. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Aug. 7, 2019