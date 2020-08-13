Corey Lynn Morris, 62 of Idaho Falls, passed away August 7, 2020, at his home. He was under the care of his loving family.
Corey was born May 28, 1958, in Ogden, Utah, to Marva Hansen and later adopted by his step-father, Charles Morris. He grew up and attended schools in Utah and graduated from Kearns High School. Corey worked as a service advisor for Warner Truck Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. He retired and moved to Blackfoot, Idaho, with his fiance, McKenzie Zehender in February 2006. On March 26, 2006, Corey and McKenzie married, and later they made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, gardening, baseball, golfing, and his family.
Corey is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, McKenzie Morris of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Camille Murphy and husband, Coty of Riverton, UT; son, Corey James Morris and wife, Kelli of South Jordan, UT; son, Logan Lynn Morris of Ogden, UT; sister, Shyla Morris of Salt Lake, UT; brother, Troy Morris and wife, Brettine of Reno, NV; sister, Alesia Tate and husband, Tom of Salem, OR; and 4 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Marva Morris.
Private family services will be held.
