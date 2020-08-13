1/1
Corey Morris
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Corey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Corey Lynn Morris, 62 of Idaho Falls, passed away August 7, 2020, at his home. He was under the care of his loving family.

Corey was born May 28, 1958, in Ogden, Utah, to Marva Hansen and later adopted by his step-father, Charles Morris. He grew up and attended schools in Utah and graduated from Kearns High School. Corey worked as a service advisor for Warner Truck Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. He retired and moved to Blackfoot, Idaho, with his fiance, McKenzie Zehender in February 2006. On March 26, 2006, Corey and McKenzie married, and later they made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, gardening, baseball, golfing, and his family.

Corey is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, McKenzie Morris of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Camille Murphy and husband, Coty of Riverton, UT; son, Corey James Morris and wife, Kelli of South Jordan, UT; son, Logan Lynn Morris of Ogden, UT; sister, Shyla Morris of Salt Lake, UT; brother, Troy Morris and wife, Brettine of Reno, NV; sister, Alesia Tate and husband, Tom of Salem, OR; and 4 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Marva Morris.

Private family services will be held.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post Register on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wood Funeral Home
273 North Ridge Avenue
Idaho Falls, ID 83402
(208) 522-2751
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved