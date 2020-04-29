|
"In high school, you are given the opportunity to speak in your own true voice, but as you continue as an adult, you will need to strengthen that voice. It should be an honest voice, a kind voice, a patient voice. It should be one of bravery, generosity and acceptance. It should be a voice that leads and a voice that seeks.
As adults you must speak out against injustice. You must speak out against fear mongering and bigotry. You must speak out against racial bias and gender inequality. But as you speak out, never be afraid to listen to those with whom you have disagreements and seek to find a shared understanding."
These words were spoken to the graduating class of 2016 by Courtney Morgan, who passed away after a brief but courageous fight with pancreatic cancer, Sunday, April 19th, surrounded by the love of her family and friends, heartbroken by her departure.
A loving daughter, sister, aunt extraordinaire and best friend to many, Courtney was born April 26, 1951 at Idaho Falls to Rex D and Rose Morgan. She was a passionate learner, graduating from Skyline High School in 1969. Later she returned to the school where she taught English and Journalism for many years.
Graduating from Carroll College in 1975, she later acquired her master's degree in Education at Arizona State University;1987. A true polymath, her interests were expansive and her appetite for reading was voracious. She was passionate about her politics, possessed a sharp wit, a magnetic personal style and a bright, distinctive smile.
In 1975 she and her business partner Pam Peacock opened a popular clothing boutique in Moscow, which thrived for several years. It was there she met the love of her life, Randy Stimpson. They moved together to Arizona, where she completed her education before returning to Idaho Falls. They enjoyed traveling in the company of cherished friends, always contributing to the fun. After retiring, she worked at Lemon Meringue, San Michele and Barnes and Noble.
During her years teaching at Skyline, she touched the lives of many students, taught them to challenge conventional thinking, opening their minds to life's possibilities, drawing upon the lessons of literature and the victories of courageous journalists.
She was active in the community, a board member of Idaho Falls Community Outreach Center, The National Council of Teachers of English and The Idaho Student Journalism Association. She also won several awards; Idaho Journalism Teacher of the Year, Skyline High School Teacher of the Year and the Martin Luther King Jr Cultural Awareness Award. The reward she enjoyed the most 'Teacher Who Puts in Most Hours on Campus', came from the Skyline Student Body.
She is survived by her mother, siblings Alexis Rippel (Paul), Holden Morgan (Stefanie), and Liz Loughney (Richard). Nephews and nieces Ben and Kate Rippel, Malory Morgan, Mimi Loughney and Sally Loughney-Loes. She was preceded in death by her husband Randy Stimpson, her loving father Rex Morgan and her beautiful niece Sadie Morgan. The Morgan family wishes to thank the hard-working and compassionate caregivers at Teton Cancer Institute, One Source and EIRMC. A wake celebrating Courtney's life will be arranged at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged:
Idaho Falls Community Outreach Center http://www.ifoutreach.org/
Snake River Animal Shelter https://www.snakeriveranimalshelter.org/
School District 91 Education Foundation, Skyline High School Journalism Department https://www.d91.k12.id.us/
Published in Post Register on Apr. 29, 2020