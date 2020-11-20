Val Craig Hanni, 63, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 15, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was under the care of Brio Hospice Healthcare.
Craig was born March 15, 1957, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Val Dean Hanni and Carma Rose Briggs Hanni. He grew up and attended schools in Stanley, Idaho and Jerome, Idaho. He served in the United States Army right after the Vietnam War.
On December 2, 2009, he married Michelle Atkinson in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Craig and Michelle made their home in Idaho Falls where Craig worked as a Sales Representative for Smith RV Group.
He enjoyed fishing, football, and loved international travel.
Craig is survived by his loving wife, Michelle Hanni of Idaho Falls, ID; father, Val Dean Hanni; daughter, Abby Engstrom of Pocatello, ID; daughter Jacki Hanni of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Kelli Hanni of Idaho Falls, ID; step-daughters, Sasha Barber of Shelley, ID; and Jami Atkinson of Idaho Falls, ID; brothers, Brett (Cindy) Hanni of Salt Lake City, UT, and Blake (Janelle) Hanni of NM; and ten grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
