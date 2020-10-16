Heaven was in need of a brighter star in the sky, a laugh that echoed through the clouds, and some length to conversations so God chose Curtis Mark Evans to leave his parents, his little brother, and his children from his earthly home on August 23,2020 to be a hero needed in heaven. He was greeted with much love at those heavenly gates by his Heavenly Father, his family, and friends who had gone before him. With huge hugs from his grandmothers Lois Evans and Almina Jensen. Curtis made his entrance to this earth on Wednesday January 13, 1988 to his adoring parents Mark Camp Evans and Tammy Lee Jensen Evans. They were blessed again 3 years later with another son Christopher Cluff Evans who became Curtis's little brother and best friend forming an inseparable bond in those first moments. He was born with a dapper sense of style even in kindergarten he had to wear a shirt and tie for school pictures. His hair, collars, and shoe laces had to look perfect. Not just in style did everything have to be perfect, he was incredibly organized and a perfectionist in everything. Curtis was always his brothers' protector and as they grew together so did their many passions for life. They enjoyed camping with their family in Gods' Country riding their motorbikes or hiking to the highest peaks among other things that got them into trouble like BB gun standoffs. Curtis was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints which is where it was discovered that he enjoyed a good challenge and would push himself to the max to complete just what he'd set out to do. Especially in scouting in his early years, and later on became an Eagle Scout getting more badges than anyone at his first scout camp. As he grew he challenged himself more athletically shocking many with his wide variety of talents. He began with wrestling and playing football at age nine with some amazing tackling and defense abilities. He again shocked people with his workouts and ability to grow muscle mass and run incredible distances with great speed. He used his physical activities as a form of stress relief and was consistently amazing at it, teaching himself to box and growing a passion for it. He wasn't just active in body but in mind as well. He was clever in ways most people couldn't understand and would take things apart just to see how they functioned or building his own inventions from the ground up. He wasn't ever afraid to try anything new, to stand up for an underdog, or give up on his passions even if someone else did. He was an amazing friend and would help anyone do anything with a smile. It brought him such joy to know he touched someone's life especially in his family. Nothing was too big or too difficult if it was for anyone that he loved. His family and friends were everything to him.



Becoming a father was his legacy in life, he was so deeply proud to be a father to Braxton Curtis, Bailey, Kalli Mae, and Kambria Rose, but is even more proud of who they are becoming. They were and truly still are the TWINKLE in his eye. He now is that TWINKLE in the sky watching his children continue to grow into amazing people showering them with love from above. He will live on through them. Curtis was passionate, courageous, to goals both big and small. He was independent, incredibly strong and humbled from his experiences in his later life. He had so many challenges that many of us never knew because of the faith he had to continue on. He had a pure heart of gold, a radiant smile, and is now an extraordinary guardian angel daddy. Braxton, Bailey, Kalli, and Kambria your daddy is watching over you constantly. He is cheering you on in all your endeavors, he hears your sorrows and will send you hugs from heaven. Curtis, your dad misses the nights filled with your stories and ideas and dreams of when he can hear your voice again. Your mom misses the light you added to every room and your radiant smile was like a hug straight to her heart. Your brother still feels that inseparable bond and if heaven doesn't have a curfew meet him to go fishing. As Curtis always said, "MUCH LOVE". Psalm 34:1 My soul will boast in the LORD; let the afflicted hear and rejoice. Glorify the LORD with me; let us exalt His name together. I saught the LORD, and He answered me; He delivered me from all my fears. Those who look to Him are radiant; their faces are never covered with shame. Curtis's family will be having a private celebration of life with close friends and family. An education fund has been made for his children so they may always keep learning just like their daddy.



