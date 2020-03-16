|
D. Lynn Humphries, 76, went home to the arms of our Lord and Savior on March 13, 2020. Lynn was born on February 11, 1944 in Pocatello, Idaho and later moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho where he made his home.
Lynn did so many things in his short time here on this earth; his passion, when he was a bit younger, was stock car racing and building his own hot rods for the street and on the track.
He worked in Pocatello, Idaho at Electric Service, Western Equipment, and Garrett Freight Lines as a mechanic and diesel mechanic. He went on to work at INEL and retired from there. He just couldn't sit still for a minute, so his next adventure was to drive an 18-wheeler, one of his dreams. He drove for Doug Andrus for several years and then once again, retired. That didn't last long, still going as strong as ever, he went to work for H&R Block in Idaho Falls where he spent the next few years. He enjoyed helping people and when he left H&R Block, he went to work at Meals on Wheels and then the Tripa bus. Once again Lynn was on to another adventure as a Campground Host which kept him busy, just like he liked, for several summers.
Lynn was always there to help anyone in need especially his boys and his sisters.
Lynn is survived by his wife, Velma; his four boys, Alan, Robert, Gary and Dennis; and his two sisters, Sparky/Sandy (Jim) Jones and Van/VaeAnn (Carey) Byington.
He will be missed dearly by all.
A gathering will be held from 3:30 to 5:00 pm on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Ave. Idaho Falls, ID 83402
Published in Post Register on Mar. 16, 2020