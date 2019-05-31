Services Baxter Funeral Home - Ashton 717 Main Street P.O. Box 706 Ashton , ID 83420 (208) 652-3226 Resources More Obituaries for Dale Baler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dale Baler

1968 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Dale Lynn Baler, 51, of Idaho Falls, formerly of Ashton, died May 30, 2019 at EIRMC after a six year battle with cancer.



Dale was born April 19, 1968, in Blackfoot, Idaho to Derrald and Stella Wood Baler. A couple of years later the family moved to Ashton were he attended elementary school and graduated from North Fremont High School in 1986.



After high school he worked as a mechanic for a number of years. He then went to work driving truck. He drove for a few different companies. He last worked for Crapo Trucking and enjoyed the associations he had there with the people he worked for and with.



He enjoyed all motor-sports from monster trucks to drag racing and everything in between. He liked to ride 4-wheelers and spending time in the outdoors.



He loved his daughter Kaitlynn and spending time with her camping and doing other activities together.



He is survived by his mother Stella Baler and his brothers Leon (Susan) Baler and Gary (Norann) Baler.



He was preceded in death by his father and twin stillborn sons.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 7, at Baxter Funeral Home, 717 Main Street, in Ashton. The family will receive friends Friday morning from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home prior to services. Interment will be in the Cache-Clawson Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com. Published in Post Register on May 31, 2019