Dale Russell Foster died on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from a short illness. He was born in Cuba, New York to G. Milford and Sylvia J. Foster on July 2, 1953. He lived and grew up in Friendship, NY and graduated from Friendship Central School, Class of 1971. He went on to college at the Community College of the Finger Lakes where he graduated in 1973 with an AAS degree in Natural Resources Conservation.
He met his wife, Pamela A Broadbent Foster, who survives, and they were married on May 17, 1975. They moved from NY to Idaho Falls a week later and have lived there ever since.
They have two sons, Joshua Foster and James Foster, both of Idaho Falls. Dale's two loves, his young granddaughters, Payton Nichole Foster and Emerie Grace Foster also of Idaho Falls. Dale is also survived by his brother, Lee T. Foster of Randolph, NY, many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dale started working for Mountain Bell in May of 1976 and retired from Centurylink in March of 2018 after 41 years of service. Dale enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing, camping and hunting.
Dale was a born again Christian. He attended Father's House in Blackfoot, ID and Eagle Rock Vinyard in Idaho Falls.
Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 19, 2020 between 5-7PM. There will be a celebration of Dale's life on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11 AM at the Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Brian Harrison will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Fielding Memorial Park in Idaho Falls.
Memorials may be made in memory of Dale in lieu of flowers to the charity of the donors choice
.