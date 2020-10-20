1/1
Dale Goodwin
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale Edward Goodwin, 93, died October 12, 2020, four months after his wife, Colleen Rawson Goodwin. He is survived by all 5 of his children: Scott (Aleta) Goodwin, Debbie Doucet, Kyla (Mark) Glade, Craig (Lana) Goodwin, and Crista (Kirt) Rawlings; 31grandchildren, and 60 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; siblings: Billie Thomas, Newell (Launa) Goodwin, Kay (Robert) Harper, Edward Goodwin; brother-in-law, Glen Wells. Dale was born to Edward and Margaret Goodwin in Blackfoot, Idaho on May 28, 1927 and is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Margie Wells; brother-in-law, Larry Thomas; sister-in-law, Joyce Goodwin; and 2 great-granddaughters. Dale worked in Phoenix as an industrial arts teacher and basketball coach for 25 years. After his retirement, he lived in Fountain Hills, then Richfield, Utah, next to his son, Scott, and St. George. After the death of his wife, he returned to Richfield where he passed in Scott's home. Dale influenced hundreds of young men through coaching basketball at Washington High School in Phoenix and serving 20 years in the Boy Scouts of America. He is dearly loved and will greatly missed.

Funeral services were held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Magleby Mortuary Chapel in Richfield, UT. Burial with military honors in the Richfield City Cemetery. Online guestbook, full obituary and live streaming of the services can be found at www.maglebymortuary.com under Dale's obituary. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post Register from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Magleby Mortuary
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Magleby Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Magleby Mortuary
50 South 100 West
Richfield, UT 84701
(435) 896-5484
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Magleby Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved