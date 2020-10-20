Dale Edward Goodwin, 93, died October 12, 2020, four months after his wife, Colleen Rawson Goodwin. He is survived by all 5 of his children: Scott (Aleta) Goodwin, Debbie Doucet, Kyla (Mark) Glade, Craig (Lana) Goodwin, and Crista (Kirt) Rawlings; 31grandchildren, and 60 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; siblings: Billie Thomas, Newell (Launa) Goodwin, Kay (Robert) Harper, Edward Goodwin; brother-in-law, Glen Wells. Dale was born to Edward and Margaret Goodwin in Blackfoot, Idaho on May 28, 1927 and is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Margie Wells; brother-in-law, Larry Thomas; sister-in-law, Joyce Goodwin; and 2 great-granddaughters. Dale worked in Phoenix as an industrial arts teacher and basketball coach for 25 years. After his retirement, he lived in Fountain Hills, then Richfield, Utah, next to his son, Scott, and St. George. After the death of his wife, he returned to Richfield where he passed in Scott's home. Dale influenced hundreds of young men through coaching basketball at Washington High School in Phoenix and serving 20 years in the Boy Scouts of America. He is dearly loved and will greatly missed.
Funeral services were held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Magleby Mortuary Chapel in Richfield, UT. Burial with military honors in the Richfield City Cemetery. Online guestbook, full obituary and live streaming of the services can be found at www.maglebymortuary.com
under Dale's obituary. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.