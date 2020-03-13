|
|
|
Dale Brisack Harris, 89, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his home. He had attended Christ Community Church.
The son of Willard Manning Harris and Lucy May Brisack, Dale was born January 6, 1931, in Lincoln, Nebraska. He moved to Lander, Wyoming, at age four, then to Cheyenne, Wyoming, in the sixth grade. In 1949, he graduated from high school in Cheyenne. He worked two years for the railroad and then went to college. He started school in 1952 at The University of Wyoming in Laramie. With the Korean War going on, the draft continuing, and needing to earn more to pay tuition, he joined the Navy. He made the most of Navy opportunities and availed himself all the schooling he could, earning a specialty in Electrical Engineering. He served on the USS Keosanqua, the smallest armed seafaring fleet tug. He spent time in Hawaii and in Sasebo and Tokyo, Japan, and was honorably discharged in 1956.
He earned money for school working for the Union Pacific Railroad, the University of Wyoming, J.C. Penney Co., Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph, and the U.S. Navy.
In 1958, he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration, and in 1959 earned his Master's in Industrial Engineering and Business Management. He was involved in the Kappa Sigma Fraternity and a men's quartet. He worked as a hasher in the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority where he met Mary Louise Banish.
Mary Louise and Dale eloped June 5, 1959, at the Church of The Transfiguration in Moose, Wyoming, inside Grand Teton National Park.
They lived in Cheyenne WY, Rapid City SD, Wichita KS, Rancho Cordova CA, and Poway CA before moving to Idaho Falls in 1976. He worked as a Quality Engineer, Industrial Engineer and salesman for employers including: Convair Astronautics, Martin-Marietta Corp., Aerojet General Corp., Lew Williams Chevrolet, All Car Leasing, General Atomic, EG&G Idaho National Laboratory, Exxon Nuclear Idaho Co. and Westinghouse Idaho Nuclear Co. While he was a project manager in Quality Assurance Engineering at Westinghouse Idaho Nuclear Company, Dale got in his morning run chasing after the bus.
He is survived by his children, Gregory P. (Elizabeth) Harris and children, Mary (Lucas) Rosa, Thomas, Steven, Philip and Daniel of Pocatello, ID; Michael D. (Carolyn) Harris and children, Christopher and Alex of Durham, NC; Michelle M. (Roger) Grinde and sons, David, John and Joseph of Stratham, NH; Brian K. (Kathy) Harris of Idaho Falls, ID; Karen R. (Greg) Duenes and children, Alyssa, Erica, Jake and Derek of Idaho Falls, ID; his sister, Lois A. Green of Longmont, CO; several nieces and nephews; and his girlfriend and dancing partner, Caralee Gregston of Rigby, ID.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise in 1993; his parents; and his brother, Russell M. Harris in 2015.
Making popcorn was an art and entertaining show. He loved to feed and watch the birds. Wearing his bucket hat, he tended his lawn and outside projects. He loved to talk and tell stories. Dale was friendly, funny, quick witted, laughed easily, and he knew when to use his charm. He enjoyed watching the news and reading paper, Pepsi in hand. He earned a black belt in Aikido and also practiced other martial arts.
Family traditions included camping in Grand Teton National Park (including stopping for a square ice cream cone in Swan Valley), road trips to visit relatives, snow picnics and spending the day at Apple Hill Farm for Christmas tree cutting. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was adventurous and fun and open to new things, even sliding down a hill on a block of ice, joining in a parade, or singing outside while on a walk. He enjoyed snowcoach tours and skiing in Yellowstone with Mary Louise. The fall was perfect for a drive to Palisades, ID.
Being an engineer, he was quite the inventor, creating contraptions to help in the yard or fix up an old car, among many. His quality assurance eye wasn't limited to his job. Extreme details, planning, and organization ensured every project was "done right." This includes house plans, sprinkler system, building a fence, pouring a concrete patio, building a playhouse, or putting in a drainage pipe, along with keeping notes to keep track of almost anything. He provided the best dance floor by bringing his own dance floor powder. Interested in the weather, he daily tapped his barometer and tracked inside and outside temperatures.
After retirement, as a widowed man, he added new activities and routines. Tautphaus Park Zoo was a favorite place to frequent and Dale sponsored many animals and gifts. He supported the Idaho Falls Arts Council and enjoyed season tickets with his date, and often visited the Idaho Falls museums.
While visiting his son, Mike, who had taken up swing dancing, Dale was hooked and began taking lessons and scouting local dances to attend. He soon became "Dancing Dale." Many nights were spent dancing at the Rockin A Ranch in Roberts, the Veteran's Hall, the Eagles Lodge, and at many singles dances in various eastern Idaho churches. His favorite dance was the Waltz, but he also enjoyed the Cha Cha, Swing, and Country Two Step. He was offered a staff instructor/partner position on cruise ships but declined.
Dale was a frequent contributor to The Post Register, submitting many Letters to the Editor on ordinary and philosophical topics.
He went out daily for breakfast, a different restaurant and specific day for each one. He had "his table" and each waitress knew he liked his coffee black and continually topped off, his coffee waiting for him before he sat down. They knew he liked half and half with his oatmeal. One half oatmeal and the other half cream. If he showed up on the wrong day, they would jokingly tell him it wasn't his day. He joined the Joint Heirs from Christ Community Church, and several retired engineers from "the site" for their respective monthly breakfasts.
With his positive and persevering spirit, he reminded us "age is just a number" and "you're only old if you think you are."
His children are thankful for the many neighbors and friends who helped him in his home including shoveling snow, putting out his trash, and bringing over fresh baked goodies. We thank the Visiting Angels who gave compassionate and caring help in his home.
Dale was a beloved husband, father, grandfather (Grandpa Dale, Poppy, Grandpa, Papa Dale), father-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, boyfriend, friend and neighbor. We have been blessed to be a part of his life.
You are invited to a memorial service held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Christ Community Church, 5742 S. 5th W., Idaho Falls. Following the service will be the rendering of Military Honors and a reception inside the church.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given to the Tautphaus Park Zoological Society of Idaho Falls, the Idaho Falls Arts Council, or Christ Community Church in his honor.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Mar. 13, 2020