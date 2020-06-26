Dale Everett McDowell, 76, of Ririe, Idaho, passed away June 10, 2020, at Madison Carriage Cove in Rexburg.
Dale was born June 19, 1943, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to William Earl McDowell and Carsie May Renner McDowell. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls, Ririe and Swan Valley and graduated from Madison High School.
Dale married Kathleen Schuldt in the LDS temple in October 1967. Together they moved to Swan Valley, went on many adventures, moved to Ririe, raised four children, and built a cabin in Swan Valley with his family. They were later divorced but remained lifelong friends.
Dale came from a long line of farmers and knew the value of hard work. He worked with many farmers in the valley, was a volunteer EMT for the QRU and fire department in Ririe, served as a City Council Member, owned a ran a potato warehouse, traveled the world working in construction building domes and never turned down the opportunity to help anyone in need.
Dale was a family man and loving grandfather who enjoyed adventures, travel, hunting, boating, fixing things and anything that went fast. He was an adoring father to us and many of the kids in the neighborhood. He had a kind nature and everyone that knew him loved him. Dale was honored to be a Counselor in the Sunday School at the LDS church and enjoyed many scouting adventures with the boys. He kept score for the Ririe City League Basketball, was a member of the Eagles Club where he played bingo with his many friends and he never turned down a game of pinochle, especially if it was with his brothers.
Dale is survived by his daughter, Rochelle Kathleen (Dave) Jensen of Rigby, ID; son, Preston Dale (Brittany) McDowell of Rigby, ID; daughter, Allison Evette Syverson of Boise, ID; son, William Ryan McDowell of Idaho Falls, ID; ex-wife, Kathleen McDowell; brother, Spencer Lee McDowell of Reno, NV; brother, George Renner (Jeannie) McDowell of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Teddy Earl (Sue) McDowell of San Jose, CA; sister, Nadeen Wareham of Idaho Falls, ID; grandchildren, Braxton, Carsie, Addison, Jaden, Ethan, Boisen, Payah, Kip; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Earl McDowell, mother, Carsie May Renner, sister, Louisanna "Louise" Jean Tea nee Dodd, and sister, Connie Mae Peterson.
A brunch will be held in Dale's honor at the Ririe City Park on July 11th 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
The family extends their gratitude for the outpouring of thoughts and prayers.
Published in Post Register on Jun. 26, 2020.