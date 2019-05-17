Services Wood Funeral Home East Side 963 South Ammon Road Idaho Falls , ID 83406 (208) 522-2992 Resources More Obituaries for Dale Mitchell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dale Mitchell

1959 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Dale Lynn Mitchell, 59, of Shelley, passed away May 15, 2019, at his home after a hard fight with cancer. He was under the care of his loving family.



Dale was born July 23, 1959, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Jimmie Dale Mitchell and Ida Darlene Bowman Mitchell. He grew up and attended schools in Shelley and graduated from Shelley High School in 1977. At the age of 16, he worked for the State of Idaho Inspection Service at R.T. French. After graduation, he met his future wife in Ennis, Montana.



On September 18, 1982, he married Tesha Lynn Gough in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were blessed with a daughter, Hailey. Dale and Tesha made their home in Shelley, Idaho, where Dale worked as an Inventory Coordinator for Basic American Foods.



He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and playing pool. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He had a stubborn streak, but was kind-hearted, and would help anybody.



Dale is survived by his loving wife, Tesha Lynn Mitchell of Shelley, ID; daughter, Hailey Nicole Mitchell of Idaho Falls, ID; parents, Jimmie Dale Mitchell and Ida Darlene Mitchell of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Brian (Mary) Mitchell of Shelley, ID; sister, Lori Webber of Idaho Falls, ID; and sister, Shauna (Michael) Misseldine of Shelley, ID.



A Gathering will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road.



A special thanks to Teton Cancer Institute and One Source Home Health & Hospice.



