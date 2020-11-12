Dale Grow Stallings, PhD. age 93, died Thursday November 5, 2020 in the Highland Glen Memory Care center in Highland, Utah. Dale was born in Roberts, Idaho on July 26th, 1927 to George Cannon Stallings and Amelia Grow Stallings.Dale was preceded in death by his Parents and Elder brother Eldon, His wife Reane Hunter Stallings, and a granddaughter Holly Kaye Lund.Dale is survived by his son Darryl (Cristina) Hunter Stallings, daughters Joneel (Mel)Stallings Lund, Denise Renae Stallings Goettsche , and son Mark (Angie) Sullivan Stallings, as well as 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his two sisters Karen (Hollis) Neal and Pauline (Doug) Stutzman as well as many nieces and nephews.Dale grew up in Lewisville, Idaho where he helped his Dad with farming chores. He was also very intelligent earning his schools Valedictorian award. He loved playing sports, especially basketball, where he went on playing for fun until age 72 With the nickname The Butcher Until he had a back injury that stopped it cold.Dale enlisted in the Navy in 1945 and served his country for a year in San Diego. He also was in the reserves for 4 years.Dale went to the University of Idaho where he got his undergraduate degree in Economics, and then went to the University of Minnesota where he received his Doctorate Degree. He later went to the University of California, Berkeley where he worked as a researcher.While in California, Dale went to a church dance where he met his wife, Reane Hunter. Their dates usually consisted of going to the Fairmont hotel in San Francisco where they danced the night away. They were married in the Los Angeles Temple September 4, 1956.Dale was a professor at California Polytechnic University, Pomona, teaching Economics for 27 years. This is probably when his love of the stock market blossomed.Dale was always an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, served in many different callings and was always a faithful home teacher.He loved to be with his family and relatives. He liked working with his wife raising the family and teaching them about the gospel.Services will be held at the Hillside Ward Chapel, Monday, November 16th, 2020 at 11:00 am at 676 N. Eagle View Dr., Alpine, Utah. Internment at Alpine Utah cemetery.There will also be a link to view the services which will be posted at a later date.