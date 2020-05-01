Danny Clifton Garriott, 70, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully, April 23,2020, at his home.
He was tougher than boiled owl "poop" as he'd sometimes say, but he was tender to children and loved animals, even if he didn't always admit it. It was obvious in his daily life.
He had a strength, stubbornness and quick wit that both drew people to him and sometimes irritated them. He was known to be a compassionate dad and kind and helpful to elders, especially the years at Uptown Trailer Park, where he also infamously put on one heck of a fireworks show every 4th of July.
Dan, aka 5-0, was born August 18, 1949, in Idaho Falls to Cliff and Donna (nee Jenkins) Garriott but spent his early childhood at a Menan Buttes ranch until the family moved to the house and land where he grew up and later lived again until his death.
He survived a Doberman attack when he was very young and Dr. Rheim Jones in Idaho Falls saved his eye and put in a plastic tear duct, even all those years ago. After glasses in his school years, he had 20/20 vision.
He also slipped once as a young child while standing on a vehicle wheel well and would have hanged in the window of the vehicle if his father hasn't seen him and come running across the field to rescue him. He had near misses working construction that claimed friends' lives, and lost many other friends too young.
He attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Bonneville High School in 1967. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War, but, because of his skills as a typist, was lucky enough to spend part of his service in Germany after Ft. Lewis.
After his service, Dan made his home in Idaho Falls and worked a stint at "the site" and then as the best loader operator ever for H&K Construction for many years.
After retiring from H&K, he spent many years tending horses at C&D Stables. He got hit by a barn door in a 40 mph wind in 2013 that shattered his hip, so he dragged himself into his trailer to call 911. He was indeed tougher than boiled owl poop.
He was married three times. He married Laura Leavitt in 1974. Though their marriage was brief, their friendship remained steadfast throughout the years. He married Cheryl Oberg in 1976. They divorced in 1979. He married Lorna Rayner in 1980, and their marriage lasted the longest, ending in 1993.
Danny is survived by his daughters, Stephanie Healea, currently of Nampa; Aimee (Matthew) Stanger of Idaho Falls; son, Nick (Jammie) Garriott of Idaho Falls; brother, Bruce Garriott of Idaho Falls; sister, and best friend, Jill Ann (Bard) Heileson of Iona, and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister. He will be dearly missed by his children and many who knew and loved him.
A memorial service will be held June 13, 2020, at Heise Hot Springs. Condolences and stories may be shared with the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on May 1, 2020.