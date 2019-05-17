Resources More Obituaries for Dan Hagrman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dan Hagrman

1971 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Daniel Todd Hagrman passed away May 1, 2019, in Idaho Falls.



Dan was born November 24th, 1971, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Donald and Carol Sue Hagrman. The family moved to Idaho Falls in 1975. He attended Gesemine Baptist School, Eagle Rock Jr. High School, Skyline High School, and the University of Nebraska, graduating from the University of Nebraska with degrees in Math and Physics. After graduation, Dan worked as a nuclear engineer for Studvik ScandPower for twenty years.



On December 16th, 2000, he married Catherine Jean Wilkinson. To this union were born two children, Emily Dawn and Jackson Daniel. Cathy and Dan were later divorced.



Dan had many interests. First and foremost were computers, an interest he passed on to his children. In high school, he was also interested photography. Many of the snapshots in his high school yearbook were taken by Dan. In college, Dan was made an honorary member of the Husker track team through the close friendships he made with distance team members. Other hobbies he enjoyed were rock collecting, 3-D printing and building lasers to name a few.



Dan was a member of First Presbyterian Church. He served as a deacon and taught senior high Sunday School for many years. He helped with Bible School. He was a very caring person and his children were the highlight of his life. He was active in the Cub Scout program and coached T-ball, soft ball and basketball teams. He and Sam Bays presented science demonstrations to grade school children.



Dan is survived by his children, Emily and Jackson, his parents, Don and Sue Hagrman, and his ex-wife, Cathy Hagrman, all of Idaho Falls. He is also survived by a brother, Doug (Pam) Hagrman, and niece and nephew Katie and Kyle from Syracuse New York. He was preceded in death by his Grandparents Carl and Florence Hagrman of York, Nebraska, and Wallace and Ethel Buchanan of Red Oak, Iowa.



Celebration of Life services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, 325 Elm Street.



Memorials may be given to First Presbyterian Church or Cub Scout Pack #6.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Published in Post Register on May 17, 2019