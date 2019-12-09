|
Daniel G. Kent, 72, of Ashton, died December 7, 2019, at his home of natural causes. He was born June 30, 1947, in St. Anthony, Idaho to Gerald and Helen Thurston Kent. He went to elementary school in Ashton and attended North Fremont High School.
After high school Dan joined the National Guard. He served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged after his service. He was proud of the fact that he, both of his parents, and all of his siblings, all served in the military.
He worked for several years for his father's excavation company, Gerald Kent Excavating. When his father retired, Dan, and his brother Dean, bought and ran the company as Gerald Kent Sons Excavating. Dan later worked driving logging truck for Cordingley Logging. He was an excellent truck driver and a hard worker.
He enjoyed hunting and being in the outdoors. He appreciated his friends and family and loved spending time with them.
He is survived by his brother, Dean Kent; nieces, Raven Hull, Sandy Choules, and Stacey Bingham; and a nephew, Richard Bergman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry Kent; sister, Eileen Bergman; and a niece, Michelle Bergman.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, at Baxter Funeral Home in Ashton. The family will receive friends Thursday morning from 10:30 until 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home prior to services. Interment will be in the Pineview Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com
Published in Post Register on Dec. 9, 2019